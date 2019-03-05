Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
New Vandergrift resident running for council | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

New Vandergrift resident running for council

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 6:48 p.m
839047_web1_vnd-vandyJurovic-030619
Submitted
Steve Jurovic

50 minutes ago

A new Vandergrift resident plans to run for borough council in the upcoming primary on May 21.

Steve Jurovic, 81, a Democrat and retired structural designer, has lived in the borough for about a year and a half.

Jurovic, who has never held public office before, said he has some ideas about making the town better and would like to contribute.

Jurovic founded his own window business in Texas, which is currently run by his one of his sons.

In addition to operating a business, Jurovic said he also has an understanding of paving, drainage and structural design.

He came to live in Vandergrift to be near one of his children, who is having health problems.

Jurovic is married with five children.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.