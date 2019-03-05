New Vandergrift resident running for council

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A new Vandergrift resident plans to run for borough council in the upcoming primary on May 21.

Steve Jurovic, 81, a Democrat and retired structural designer, has lived in the borough for about a year and a half.

Jurovic, who has never held public office before, said he has some ideas about making the town better and would like to contribute.

Jurovic founded his own window business in Texas, which is currently run by his one of his sons.

In addition to operating a business, Jurovic said he also has an understanding of paving, drainage and structural design.

He came to live in Vandergrift to be near one of his children, who is having health problems.

Jurovic is married with five children.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .