Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Non-invasive migraine treatment provides ‘instant’ relief for Plum woman | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Non-invasive migraine treatment provides ‘instant’ relief for Plum woman

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, February 25, 2019 4:51 p.m
799199_web1_ptr-migrainemeds2-022219
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Plum resident Tracey Zalenski, 45, uses a new non-invasive treatment to control her migraines.
799199_web1_ptr-migrainemeds-022219
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Plum resident Tracey Zalenski, 45, uses a new non-invasive treatment to control her migraines.

35 minutes ago

Tracey Zalenski has suffered from migraines most of her life, but the condition became almost unbearable last year, when she experienced migraines up to 20 times a month.

“It’s really just ruined my quality of life,” she said. “I hated to make plans because I didn’t want to be that friend who cancels.”

Zalenski, 45, of Plum describes the pain as being poked like a pin cushion on the front of her head and like a sledgehammer hitting her in the back of the head. She suffers from dizziness, nausea and sensitivity to sounds and light — all the telltale symptoms. She’s experienced symptoms since she was 16 years old.

“It basically incapacitates me,” she said.

Zalenski found relief in the past two months from a new, non-invasive treatment that has reduced her migraines to about eight a month.

“I can usually feel an instant release,” she said. “It’s been really nice so far.”

AHN neurologist Dr. Dolores Santamaria, said the new device is a breakthrough for migraine and cluster headache patients. It’s one of several treatments being offered at the new AHN Headache Center at West Penn Hospital, where Santamaria is director.

The treatment, called the gammaCore, stimulates the vagus nerve in the neck by using electrical stimulation in two-minute increments. The stimulation has been shown to reduce levels of glutamate, which can be high in patients with migraines.

“For some patients (they see relief) immediately, some in 15 minutes, some two hours,” Santamaria said.

The treatment is being lauded because it has minimal side effects and also can be used in conjunction with other migraine treatments such as oral medications or nasal sprays.

The cost of the treatment remains high right now since it’s new, coming in at about $500 a month, but Santamaria remains hopeful insurance plans will begin covering the device soon.

“They’re aware that it’s really effective,” Santamaria said.

Santamaria said the Headache Center will offer specialized treatment for patients who suffer from migraines and cluster headaches, something she said is a need in the Pittsburgh area.

Migraines typically present in women and are more randomly occurring with long lasting effects while cluster headaches tend to be more predictable and cause intense, acute pain for just a few hours. Clusters are more common in men.

Other treatments include intravenous treatments, oxygen treatments as well as other medications. They also hope to offer a more holistic approach to treating migraines and cluster headaches by addressing triggers such as diet, weight and environmental factors. The center is looking to offer treatments like massage and acupuncture.

“I always say to my patients don’t lose hope — there’s a lot of options,” Santamaria said. “Don’t ever just settle for saying ‘oh, I just have to deal with the pain.’”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.