North Apollo hires firm to recover $200,000 in delinquent sewage bills
Valley News Dispatch

North Apollo hires firm to recover $200,000 in delinquent sewage bills

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:19 a.m
North Apollo recently agreed to hire AAS Debt Recovery Inc. to pursue payments from residents behind on their sewage bills.

Councilman Bill Campbell said some accounts are 10 to 15 years behind and the agency hopes to recover about $200,000.

Under the plan, AAS would keep 35 percent of the money recovered and the borough would receive the other 65 percent.

Residents behind on trash collection fees and the borough’s fire protection fee might be pursued next.

Some attending Monday’s borough council meeting asked if the scofflaws’ names could be published in the newspaper, but officials said an expense would be involved.

Council also voted to make improvements to the borough’s computer collection software.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

