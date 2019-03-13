North Apollo hires firm to recover $200,000 in delinquent sewage bills

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

North Apollo recently agreed to hire AAS Debt Recovery Inc. to pursue payments from residents behind on their sewage bills.

Councilman Bill Campbell said some accounts are 10 to 15 years behind and the agency hopes to recover about $200,000.

Under the plan, AAS would keep 35 percent of the money recovered and the borough would receive the other 65 percent.

Residents behind on trash collection fees and the borough’s fire protection fee might be pursued next.

Some attending Monday’s borough council meeting asked if the scofflaws’ names could be published in the newspaper, but officials said an expense would be involved.

Council also voted to make improvements to the borough’s computer collection software.

