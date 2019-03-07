Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Oklahoma Borough man gets house arrest for stealing natural gas; how much still debated | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Oklahoma Borough man gets house arrest for stealing natural gas; how much still debated

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, March 7, 2019 5:23 p.m
849234_web1_gtr-zinchinisent-030819
Jeffrey Zinchini

About an hour ago

An Oklahoma Borough man will serve five years on probation and a year of house arrest for his role in what Westmoreland County prosecutors continue to maintain is the theft of more than $200,000 of natural gas.

Jeffrey Zinchini, 60, avoided jail time as part of a sentence announced Thursday.

Imposition of his penalty was deferred for at least three months to allow a judge to determine the amount of restitution that should be repaid to Peoples Natural Gas, which owned a pipeline from which prosecutors said the gas was stolen.

Zinchini, following a four-day trial in December, was convicted of felony theft and a charge of reckless endangerment. Jurors acquitted Zinchini of one count of tampering with property.

Prosecutors said Zinchini, owner of Winfall Energy in Allegheny Township, tapped in to a 3-inch service line from an abandoned pipeline owned by People’s Natural Gas that previously supplied the Vandergrift Golf Course on Community Park Drive.

He sold gas stolen from the pipeline and sold it to his own customers, prosecutors said.

The jury found Zinchini guilty of stealing gas valued between $2,000 and $100,000.

In court on Thursday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said that because of the range in the value of the stolen gas was so wide Zinchini’s sentence should be based on a lesser amount of stolen gas that did not exceed $25,000.

“I’ve always admired independent operators such as yourself. If there are any self-made men left in this country, it is these individuals, oil and gas men like you,” Krieger said, noting that he gave the benefit of doubt to Zinchini when considering the value of the stolen gas.

In addition to the probation and house arrest terms, the judge ordered Zinchini to pay a $5,000 fine.

In doing so, Krieger rejected a recommendation from Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan to have Zinchini serve up to three years in prison.

Flanigan argued that trial evidence proved Zinchini from 2009 through 2013 sold $206,000 of gas more than what was produced from wells he owned.

Flanigan said that valuation was based on Zinchini’s own records and was on the low end of theft estimates that could have reached more than $1 million.

Defense attorney Al Lindsay said that jurors concluded the theft could have been as low as just $2,000, and that the actual loss is still an unanswered question.

“This was a matter of throwing a dart at the wall,” Lindsay said. “It’s simply a wild guess.”

Krieger said he will conduct a second sentencing hearing in about three months to determine the amount of restitution owed by Zinchini.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.