Owner reports that customers flocked to opening of Allegheny Township chicken joint

It's cash-only for now, but an ATM is inside and plans are to accept credit cards.

There’s a new chicken joint in Allegheny Township.

Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings opened last Monday , Feb. 11 in Kiski Park Plaza. Customers were lined out the door, according to co-owner Kara Jo Brank.

Brank and her husband, Frank, left the corporate world for the culinary scene. After downsizing and layoffs affected their jobs, they decided on a new path.

The couple is new to the restaurant business but are eagerly learning the ropes.

“Our customers have actually taught us well the last few days,” Kara Jo said. “We look forward to serving the Allegheny Township community.”

The Leechburg area dining spot is the 18th Pittsburgh-based Big Shot Bob’s, with several new locations scheduled to open this year.

Big Shot Bob’s originally opened in 2007 in Avalon and has grown since, offering franchises in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Locals are happy about the free delivery option, Kara Jo said.

Only one or two restaurants deliver in Allegheny Township, she said, and Big Shot Bob’s will deliver within a six-mile radius.

“We will deliver to Leechburg, West Leechburg, Vandergrift and part of Allegheny Township,” Kara Jo said. “We are figuring it all out now. I don’t even know what day it is, we have been so busy.”

The wings are fresh, never frozen, and customers choose from more than 100 creatively crazy flavors such as Big Sexy, Polish Hill Strangler, Pigeon Wings and Superfly T.N.T.

The Branks said customers are loving the Black and Gold (gold BBQ and black magic seasoning), Frankie Valli (Frank’s Red Hot, ranch and parmesan), Three Rivers (BBQ, ranch and honey mustard), Ole School (BSB’s signature seasoned medium sauce) and Mean Joe Green (Black and Gold with a green jalapeno sauce).

Wings are offered bone-in or boneless (half-dozen $7.99). Customers ordering 50 wings ($48.99) may opt to split the order into two flavors.

Salads, hoagies, burgers and custom sandwiches pack hearty portions, with prices ranging from $5.49 to $13.99.

BSB is the home of The Soldier ($12.99), their hearty signature sandwich piled high with chicken fingers, bacon, Gyro meat and provolone cheeses, smothered in BBQ sauce on a fresh Cellone’s bun.

“We have great sandwiches, in addition to the wings,” Kara Jo said.

Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings

1001 South Leechburg Hill

Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sundays noon-9 p.m.

Phone: 724-236-0866

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.