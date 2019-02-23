Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills man charged in 2018 fatal overdose of Lower Burrell man | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Penn Hills man charged in 2018 fatal overdose of Lower Burrell man

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, February 23, 2019 1:30 a.m
781826_web1_web-heroin

About a minute ago

A Penn Hills man is accused of selling and providing the drugs that police allege killed a Lower Burrell man last summer.

Christopher Krishawn Napper, 24, was charged this week in connection to the death of Douglas Shirey.

Shirey, 41, of Lower Burrell died Aug. 26.

Police said they were called to Shirey’s residence that day for a reported overdose, according to a criminal complaint. While there, they found several heroin stamp bags labeled “New Arrival.”

Through Shirey’s cellphone records and a witness, police determined Shirey bought the heroin from a man known as “Montana” at a gas station in Penn Hills. The witness told police she had been with Shirey during one of the drug buys, and she was able to identify “Montana” as Napper using a photo, the complaint said.

Video from the gas station allegedly showed Napper and Shirey together inside the store Aug. 22.

Further investigation determined that Napper had been arrested by North Huntingdon police for allegedly having “New Arrival” stamp bags Aug. 16 and 22. During both arrests, Napper provided police with the same cellphone number Shirey apparently called to schedule drug buys, the complaint said.

Police obtained a search warrant for Napper’s phone. When Napper was presented with a copy of the search warrant and he learned about Shirey, he allegedly told police, “I don’t sell drugs. I just met him at the gas station,” according to the complaint.

Police contacted forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, who told them heroin and fentanyl caused Shirey’s death. An analysis by the state police lab determined that “New Arrival” stamp bags seized from Shirey’s residence contained heroin and fentanyl, the complaint said.

Napper is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was denied bond and remained in the Westmoreland County jail on Friday morning.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.