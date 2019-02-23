Penn Hills man charged in 2018 fatal overdose of Lower Burrell man

A Penn Hills man is accused of selling and providing the drugs that police allege killed a Lower Burrell man last summer.

Christopher Krishawn Napper, 24, was charged this week in connection to the death of Douglas Shirey.

Shirey, 41, of Lower Burrell died Aug. 26.

Police said they were called to Shirey’s residence that day for a reported overdose, according to a criminal complaint. While there, they found several heroin stamp bags labeled “New Arrival.”

Through Shirey’s cellphone records and a witness, police determined Shirey bought the heroin from a man known as “Montana” at a gas station in Penn Hills. The witness told police she had been with Shirey during one of the drug buys, and she was able to identify “Montana” as Napper using a photo, the complaint said.

Video from the gas station allegedly showed Napper and Shirey together inside the store Aug. 22.

Further investigation determined that Napper had been arrested by North Huntingdon police for allegedly having “New Arrival” stamp bags Aug. 16 and 22. During both arrests, Napper provided police with the same cellphone number Shirey apparently called to schedule drug buys, the complaint said.

Police obtained a search warrant for Napper’s phone. When Napper was presented with a copy of the search warrant and he learned about Shirey, he allegedly told police, “I don’t sell drugs. I just met him at the gas station,” according to the complaint.

Police contacted forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, who told them heroin and fentanyl caused Shirey’s death. An analysis by the state police lab determined that “New Arrival” stamp bags seized from Shirey’s residence contained heroin and fentanyl, the complaint said.

Napper is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was denied bond and remained in the Westmoreland County jail on Friday morning.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .