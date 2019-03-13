Penn Hills man charged in fatal overdose of a Lower Burrell man headed to court

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Penn Hills man is headed to court on charges he provided the drugs that killed a Lower Burrell man last summer.

Christopher Krishawn Napper, 24, of Penn Hills faces a charge of drug delivery resulting in death. He is accused of providing the combination of heroin and fentanyl police say killed Douglas Shirey, 41, of Lower Burrell. Shirey died Aug. 26.

Napper is accused of providing Shirey with stamp bags that contained heroin and fentanyl, police said. Forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht told police heroin and fentanyl caused Shirey’s death.

Police were able to link Napper to the fatal overdose through Shirey’s cellphone records, a witness, and video surveillance footage.

Napper’s attorney William Difenderfer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Napper also faces charges of drug possession, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

On Tuesday, District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec ordered that Napper be held for court on the charges. She ordered him held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond to await trial.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .