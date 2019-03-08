PennDOT: Route 28 lane restrictions to resume Monday

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Route 28 lane restrictions will resume Monday as PennDOT continues work on a $34 million highway project.

The project, expected to be done in late December, was pushed back because some temperature sensitive work needed to wait until spring.

PennDOT said restrictions are expected to last through late May.

Weekday single-lane restrictions will occur during daylight off-peak and overnight hours, and there will be no restrictions during peak travel hours.

Weekend lane restrictions also will occur as needed from 7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Monday. Southbound lanes will be open by 5 a.m. Monday.

The weekday restrictions are as follows:

• Southbound – No lane restrictions will occur from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• Northbound – No lane restrictions will occur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The work, which covers a seven-mile stretch of Route 28 between Bailies Run in East Deer and the Butler County line, caused traffic backups and delays for the majority of 2018.

An average 50,000 vehicles a day travel Route 28 at the southern end of the project area, and at the Butler County line, the average count is 21,000.

The overall project includes concrete patching, an asphalt overlay, bridge preservation work, drainage and guiderail improvements, installation of a new automatic bridge de-icing system, lighting upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .