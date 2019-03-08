Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
PennDOT: Route 28 lane restrictions to resume Monday | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

PennDOT: Route 28 lane restrictions to resume Monday

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, March 8, 2019 3:54 p.m
855844_web1_web-route28

13 minutes ago

Route 28 lane restrictions will resume Monday as PennDOT continues work on a $34 million highway project.

The project, expected to be done in late December, was pushed back because some temperature sensitive work needed to wait until spring.

PennDOT said restrictions are expected to last through late May.

Weekday single-lane restrictions will occur during daylight off-peak and overnight hours, and there will be no restrictions during peak travel hours.

Weekend lane restrictions also will occur as needed from 7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Monday. Southbound lanes will be open by 5 a.m. Monday.

The weekday restrictions are as follows:

• Southbound – No lane restrictions will occur from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• Northbound – No lane restrictions will occur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The work, which covers a seven-mile stretch of Route 28 between Bailies Run in East Deer and the Butler County line, caused traffic backups and delays for the majority of 2018.

An average 50,000 vehicles a day travel Route 28 at the southern end of the project area, and at the Butler County line, the average count is 21,000.

The overall project includes concrete patching, an asphalt overlay, bridge preservation work, drainage and guiderail improvements, installation of a new automatic bridge de-icing system, lighting upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.