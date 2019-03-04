Places to get fish all Lent long

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Ash Wednesday is upon us. It’s the start of Lent, marking the 40 days of pentitence and fasting until the celebration of Easter.

Lent is also a time when churches, fire departments and civic associations open their doors and serve up hot, crispy fries, flaky fish and other assorted tasty seafood offerings. Easter Sunday is April 21.

Fish fries are so popular, in fact, that a T-shirt print shop in North Huntingdon has, for the second year, created a customized shirt with its own top 10 fish frys in Westmoreland County.

The shirts will be sold during Lent, said Drake Bergman, manager of The Print Shoppe on Route 30. Vote for your favorite on its Facebook page. The Print Shoppe also publishes a map with 54 area fish fry locations. Those are listed below.

Here are some places to try throughtout Lent. If you’d like your fish fry included, email the details to tribliving@tribweb.com.

• Station Café, 1 Depot St. Youngwood: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Ash Wednesday and every Friday through April 19; fish, haluski, pierogies, homemade chips, soft serve ice cream and desserts; 724-925-7355; benefits Youngwood Historical & Railroad Museum.

• Madison Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Hall Lane, Madison: $15 all-you-can-eat buffet includes fried, baked and grilled fish, fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, halushki, coleslaw, green beans, cornbread, alsong with weekly specials; full menu and specials on Facebook — Mvfc Madison.

• St. Mary of the Assumption, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw: first Lenten fish fry dinner is March 8.

• St. Thomas A’ Becket parish, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills: 4- 7 p.m., beginning on March 8 and running every Friday during Lent; hand-breaded fresh cod, baked fish, shrimp dinners, pizza, kid’s meals and desserts; pierogies on Good Friday; 412-655-9966 to place an order.

• Logan’s Ferry Heights VFD, 1001 Summit Ave., New Kensington: 4-8 p.m. every Friday during Lent; half-pound sandwich, shrimp, crab cakes, homemade haluski, mac and cheese, coleslaw and handcut fries.

• St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon: 3-7 p.m. on three consecutive Fridays: March 8, 15, and 22; panko hand-breaded fried whole cod fillet and Parmesan-crusted baked cod loins, haluski, pierogi, French fries, homemade macaroni and cheese, hand-peeled fresh applesauce, coleslaw and made-from scratch soups — potato for week 1 and 3, along with tomato-basil; week 2 is gourmet mushroom and New England clam chowder and week 3 features broccoli-cheese; dinners include one side, a roll and butter, choice of applesauce or coleslaw, beverage and dessert; takeout orders can be placed beginning at 2 p.m. on the day of the dinner at 724-863-7392 or 724-771-1570.

• Nancy’s Revival, 616 South Avenue, Pittsburgh (Wilkinsburg): every Friday during Lent; 412-242-3447.

• West Newton Lions Club, Lions Field House, 511 Pittsburgh St., West Newton: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Good Friday only; fried or baked cod, tuna, soup, haluski, rolls and butter, mac and cheese, desserts; 724-972-3779.

• Leetsdale Fire Department, hosted by Post 3372 Leetsdale VFW, 515 Beaver St., Leetsdale: Every Friday during Lent; hand-battered fish, shrimp, fresh-cut fries and desserts; 724-266-3409.

• Mutual Volunteer Fire Department, 214 Mutual Firehall Road, Greensburg: 4-8 p.m. Ash Wednesday and every Friday through Good Friday; 724-423-4541.

• The Byzantine Catholic Church of the Resurrection, 455 Center Road, Monroeville: 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday, except for Good Friday, April 29; baked and fried cod, shrimp, several sides and baked goods; 412-496-1491.

• Markle Volunteer Fire Department, 470 Joyce St., Allegheny Township: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday; all-you-can-eat dinner buffet.

• New Life Baptist Church, 319 N. Second St., Apollo: 4 to 8 p.m. Ash Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday; dinner, $8, includes fish, three chicken wings or one whole leg quarter, two sides and dessert; fish sandwich, $6.50; sides, $1; 724-596-4032

• Arnold Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Fireman’s Club, 601 Drey St.: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Good Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12; free delivery to 15068 zip code; 724-335-8130

• Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department, 201 Main St., Salina, all-you-can-eat buffet, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday; baked or fried fish sandwich, shrimp, chicken planks, fries, pierogies, clam chowder, green beans, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, coleslaw; $10; children, $5; 724-697-4873

• Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12 in the fellowship hall; dinners: $10; 10 and younger, $5, include one entrée, two sides, dessert and beverage; no phone orders; fumcdelmont.com.

• Holy Family Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 12; baked and fried fish dinners, coleslaw, pierogies, haluski, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese and apple sauce; delivery orders available for minimum of $20 order in limited area; call to confirm receipt of faxed orders; 724-224-8342; fax-724-224-0609

• Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 400 Kennedy Ave., East Vandergrift: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12; fish dinner, $9, includes baked or fried fish, fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and beverage; fish sandwich, $7; a la carte items, $1.

• Fawn No. 1 Fire Department, Recreation Hall, 1948 Firehouse Lane, off Route 908: Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday; fish sandwich dinner with fries and coleslaw, $9; a la carte items, $2; 724-224-4613.

• Polish National Alliance, 14 Linden St., Natrona: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12 and 2 to 6:30 p.m. Good Friday; fish or shrimp dinner, $8; sandwich: $5.50; fish sticks, cheese sticks, onion rings, fries, coleslaw, cabbage and noodles, macaroni and cheese, deviled crabs, soup and pieroghis by the dozen; take-out orders 724-224-4471, after 3 p.m.

• Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School cafeteria, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday; fried cod sandwiches, baked cod, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, potato and cheese pierogies, chips; 724-226-4905.

• Highlands Hornets, Bushman Field, Burtner and Karns roads, Natrona Heights: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday; fried fish sandwich, broiled fish sandwich, shrimp baskets, fried clams, chicken strips, cabbage and noodles, crab cakes, fries, fried pickles, fried cauliflower, mushrooms, onion rings, zucchini chips, macaroni and cheese, deviled crabs, coleslaw and drinks; delivery available to businesses; take-out only; 724-224-4749

• Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Little Deer Creek Road, Indiana Township: 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday; fish combo, $11, includes sandwich, coleslaw and fries; fish sandwich, shrimp basket, chicken strip basket, deviled crabs, haluski, macaroni and cheese, fries, coleslaw and beverages; 724-265-4000

• Kiski Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, 1037 Route 56, 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday; fish or chicken sandwich or on a dish, popcorn shrimp, fries, pierogies, coleslaw and applesauce; 724-478-4210.

• Leechburg Volunteer Fire Co., 268 Canal St.: 3 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent; limited delivery available; 724-824-3141 or 724-845-1684.

• Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, Lower Burrell: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12, 3 to 6 p.m. Good Friday; hand-battered cod sandwiches, baked lemon pepper cod, fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski, broccoli and cheese soup and coleslaw; delivery available for large orders; 724-230-0866 or text 412-327-3000.

• Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department, 915 New York Ave., Lower Burrell: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday; breaded cod sandwich or baked fish dinners with fries, coleslaw, $8.50; fish sandwich, $7; battered cod and deep-fried potato chips, chicken strips, crab cakes, shrimp dinners, pizza, grilled cheese sandwich, pierogies, macaroni and cheese wedges and chicken nuggets; delivery available for minimum $10 order; 724-339-7537.

• American Legion, 1100 Wildlife Lodge Road, Lower Burrell: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through April 12. Limited menu available on Ash Wednesday. Menu: fish sandwich combo platter, $10; jumbo shrimp basket, $10; chicken fingers and fries, $5. Take out: $1 for orders $20 and under; $2, over $20; 724-339-9417.

• Mount Saint Peter Parish Marble Hall, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 12; baked or fried hand-breaded fish, pasta with marinara or aglio oglio sauces, baked macaroni and cheese, pasta fagiole and fried shrimp dinner; local delivery available during lunch hour for minimum $25 order; orders: 724-335-1458, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; cComplete menu: 724-335-9877, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; mountsaintpeter.org.

• St. Irenaeus Catholic Church Blough Hall, 387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont: 11 a.m. to 1 and 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12; lunch menu: gluten-free baked or fried fish sandwich, tuna croissant, personal pizza, grilled cheese, salad, haluski; dinner menu, with choice of two side items: baked or fried fish, $10; sides: salad, coleslaw, fries, onion rings, baked potato, haluski, macaroni and cheese; 412-828-3065; takeout orders: 412-828-9846.

• Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department, Kepple Hill Social Hall: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday; dinners, $10; sandwiches, $6; 724-567-5517.

• South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Fire Hall Road: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12; beer battered fish with coleslaw and choice of potato, $9; or shrimp, $9:50; fish sandwich, $6.50; 724-295-2928.

• Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Company, 401 E. Eighth Ave., Tarentum: 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday; fish or shrimp dinner, $10, includes coleslaw and fries; fish sandwich, $8; shrimp only, $8; coleslaw, $1; delivery available for minimum $30 orde; 724-224-0999.

• Upper Burrell Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, upstairs social hall social hall, 4370 Seventh Street Road: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday; baked or fried fish, popcorn shrimp, chicken fingers, pierogies, haluski, fries, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese; 724-339-2080.

• Vandergrift Veterans of Foreign Wars, 141 Sumner Ave.: Noon to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent; fish sandwich, chicken sandwich or shrimp dinners, $10, include fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, dessert and non-alcoholic drink; sandwich or shrimp with coleslaw, $6; 724-568-1427.

• Community Fish Fry, St. Victor Parish Activity Hall, 527 Bairdford Road, Bairdford: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday; sponsored by St. Victor and Transfiguration parishes; fish sandwich, breaded or baked cod dinners and sandwiches, shrimp basket, clam strips, crab cakes, breaded oysters, pierogies, haluski, New England clam chowder, bake sale and more; 724-265-4017.

The following fish fry locations are among those listed on The Print Shoppe’s map:

• Adamsburg Fire Department

• Arnold Station 95-1 Volunteer Fire Department

• Carbon Volunteer Department

• Claridge Volunteer Fire Department

• Community United Methodist Church, Irwin

• Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department

• Derry Volunteer Fire Department

• East Huntingdon Township Volunteer Fire Department

• Fairmont/Hahntown Volunteer Fire Department

• Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department

• Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Station 2

• Harrison City Volunteer Fire Department

• Hartford Heights Volunteer Fire Department

• Hecla Volunteer Fire Department

• Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department Station 2

• Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department

• Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin

• Kecksburg VFD Rescue Squad

• Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department

• Larimer Volunteer Fire Department

• Level Green Volunteer Fire Department

• Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department

• Logans Ferry Height Volunteer Fire Department

• Lowber Fire Department

• Manor Volunteer Fire Department

• Markle Volunteer Fire Department

• Midway-St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department

• Mother of Sorrows Parish, Murrysville

• Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department

• New Kesington City Fire Station 56-4

• New Stanton Volunteer Fire Co.

• North Hempfield Fire Co.

• North Irwin Volunteer Fire Co.

• Norvelt Fire Department

• Our Lady of Grace Church, Hempfield

• Paintertown Volunteer Fire Department

• Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette

• Sardis Volunteer Fire Co.

• Seward Volunteer Fire Co.

• Slickville Volunteer Fire Department

• Smithton Volunteer Fire Department

• Saint Barbara Church, Harrison City

• St. Bruno Church, South Greenburg

• Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Irwin

• Saint Pius X Church, Mt. Pleasant

• The Partner Parish of St. The Baptist and Saint Joseph, Scottdale

• Trauger Fire Department Club

• Trinity United Christian Church, Lower Burrell

• Waterford Volunteer Fire Department

• Wilpen Volunteer Fire Co. Ligonier Township #2

• Yukon Fire Department