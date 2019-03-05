Police: Cheswick man admits to stealing from salon, smoke shop

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Police say a Cheswick man admitted he broke into and stole money and merchandise from two Alle-Kiski Valley businesses over the weekend.

Brady Richard Glover, 33, allegedly told police that he stole from Perfect Endings Family Salon in Cheswick and Premier Glass and Vape in Springdale, according to a criminal complaint.

“You got me, take me in,” Glover said when police found him, according to the complaint.

Both burglaries happened early Saturday.

Debra Caldwell, the owner of the hair salon, said her husband caught Glover in the act when they went to the business about 5:30 a.m. She said Glover made off with close to $3,000 in cash.

“He took a lot of money. He had a lot of things boxed up to take. He just didn’t get out of here with them because my husband (came) in,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said she went to get her husband a coffee while he opened the salon up.

“He unlocks the door, and he saw that the register was all over the floor,” Caldwell said. “And he knew that I had been robbed.”

Caldwell said her husband told her that Glover came out of her office and asked her husband, “Do you know me?” before heading out the back door.

The salon has been around for at least 25 years. Caldwell said nothing like this has ever happened before.

“Who would ever think that somebody would do anything in a small town like this?” Caldwell said Tuesday.

Caldwell said Glover allegedly got into the salon by prying open a back door.

Glover allegedly broke into the smoke and vape shop about 4 a.m. by throwing a cinder block through the front door, owner Ryan Zeiler said. He left with $200 in cash and at least $5,000 worth of bongs, CBD products, vape pens and batteries, Zeiler said.

Glover was being held Tuesday afternoon in Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bail. He is charged with burglary and trespassing.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .