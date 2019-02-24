Police: Dog reported as malnourished at Pittsburgh Mills Petland is fine

Officials have determined a dog reported as malnourished at the Pittsburgh Mills Petland is not in danger.

Frazer police posted to its Facebook page about an alert they received Saturday afternoon for a dog that appeared to be malnourished at the store. After police and Animal Protectors of New Kensington examined the dog it was found to be properly cared for.

Officials said Petland was working to get the dog, a boxer, in better health than when they received him.

Humane Animal Rescue posted to its Facebook page that although the dog was underweight it was “alert, eating and functioning normally” after CEO Dan Rossi visited.

The rescue said all other dogs at the store “appeared to be a healthy weight and in good condition.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.