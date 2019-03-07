Police: Harrison man choked victim driving car because he wouldn’t stop singing Christmas songs

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Harrison man was arrested this week after police say he assaulted another man because he was singing Christmas songs in the car.

According to court documents, Clayton Lucas, 25, of Eisenhower Drive, told police he began to choke a man who was driving the car because the driver was singing Christmas songs and wouldn’t stop.

Police said they responded around 9 a.m. Monday to a car parked along Route 28 in East Deer for what they believed was a medical emergency. When police arrived, they found the alleged victim’s neck was red and his eyes were bloodshot, court documents said.

Court documents said Lucas refused to bring his hands in front of him to be handcuffed and police had to sweep his legs out from under him to get control.

Lucas is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was being held in Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh on $25,000 bond.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .