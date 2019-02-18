Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Police: Allegheny Township woman climbed through window to evade arrest | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Police: Allegheny Township woman climbed through window to evade arrest

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, February 18, 2019 9:29 a.m
765809_web1_Handcuffs5

About an hour ago

Authorities are searching for a woman who they say climbed out a window and knocked on her neighbors’ doors to avoid arrest Sunday night in Allegheny Township.

Police believe that Cally Jade Mills, 26, fled down a back set of stairs and out a back window, said Allegheny Township Chief Duane Fisher.

After Mills ran from the house, she went and knocked on her neighbors’ doors, Fisher said. When no one let her in, she continued to run.

“We believe that she’s hiding somewhere with family,” Fisher said Monday morning. “She has family and friends throughout this area.”

Fisher said his department received a report around 10 p.m. that two women wanted on outstanding warrants were in a house in the 700 block of South Leechburg Hill Road. As police pulled up to the house, Mills fled, Fisher said.

The other woman, Heather Lynn McGuire, 25, stayed put and was arrested without incident.

“She was cooperative and didn’t give us any resistance or anything,” Fisher said.

Both were wanted for probation violations, the chief said.

Mills has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Fisher said she was wearing white shorts and a red T-shirt when she fled.

“We would ask that anybody that knows her whereabouts would contact us for two reasons: One, because of the cold weather to make sure that she is OK. And two, to make sure that she turns herself in,” Fisher said.

Fisher said that friends and family who help Mills could be charged for assisting her.

Anyone with information on Mills’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or 724-845-9410.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.