Police: Allegheny Township woman climbed through window to evade arrest

Authorities are searching for a woman who they say climbed out a window and knocked on her neighbors’ doors to avoid arrest Sunday night in Allegheny Township.

Police believe that Cally Jade Mills, 26, fled down a back set of stairs and out a back window, said Allegheny Township Chief Duane Fisher.

After Mills ran from the house, she went and knocked on her neighbors’ doors, Fisher said. When no one let her in, she continued to run.

“We believe that she’s hiding somewhere with family,” Fisher said Monday morning. “She has family and friends throughout this area.”

Fisher said his department received a report around 10 p.m. that two women wanted on outstanding warrants were in a house in the 700 block of South Leechburg Hill Road. As police pulled up to the house, Mills fled, Fisher said.

The other woman, Heather Lynn McGuire, 25, stayed put and was arrested without incident.

“She was cooperative and didn’t give us any resistance or anything,” Fisher said.

Both were wanted for probation violations, the chief said.

Mills has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Fisher said she was wearing white shorts and a red T-shirt when she fled.

“We would ask that anybody that knows her whereabouts would contact us for two reasons: One, because of the cold weather to make sure that she is OK. And two, to make sure that she turns herself in,” Fisher said.

Fisher said that friends and family who help Mills could be charged for assisting her.

Anyone with information on Mills’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or 724-845-9410.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .