Police: Vandergrift man robs, beats up man for $600, iPhone

A Vandergrift man is accused of taking $600 and an iPhone from another man he allegedly beat up and threatened with a handgun early Saturday.

Police said Javon Michael Thom Lambert, 19, then ran from officers who went to his house to arrest him later Saturday. He remained in the Westmoreland County Prison on Monday afternoon after failing to post a combined $30,000 bail.

The alleged victim reported the incident to Vandergrift police late Saturday morning. He told police he and Lambert had been walking on 9th Street behind 218 Franklin Ave. between 2 and 3 a.m. when Lambert allegedly put his arm around his neck from behind and started choking him, according to a criminal complaint.

Lambert told him to get on the ground and repeatedly hit him on his head and face, bruising his left eye, the man told police. Lambert also told the man to empty his pants pockets, the complaint said.

At one point, the man told police that Lambert pulled out a handgun and struck him several times with it. Lambert allegedly told the man, “I will kill your family if you tell anyone I hit you with a gun,” according to the complaint.

Lambert allegedly made off with $600 cash and the man’s iPhone, which police said is valued at $1,000.

The man also took police to the scene of the alleged robbery, where they found the his cigarette lighter that had been dropped during the robbery in the middle of the street, the complaint said.

When officers went to Lambert’s house to arrest him, he allegedly ran inside and tried to flee out a back door, police said. Officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody.

Lambert is charged with felony counts of robbery and related charges.

