Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Popup cat cafe at New Kensington Arts Center on Saturday | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Popup cat cafe at New Kensington Arts Center on Saturday

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:59 a.m
815072_web1_CatKitten

44 minutes ago

A pop-up cat cafe is planned Saturday at the New Kensington Arts Center to help raise funds for the center and the charitable New Kensington-based pet foundation Frankie’s Friends.

Arts Center board member Autumn Walker said the event will feature some of Frankie’s Friends more personable cats inside the center, where locally-produced artwork will be displayed and available for sale.

Coffee will be available from a food truck outside provided by Curly Tail Coffee that people can take inside the center. Other vendors also will be set up and a portion of their sales will be donated to Frankie’s Friends and the Arts Center, Walker said.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 950 Fifth Ave., New Kensington.

For more information, email: info@nkartscenter.org

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.