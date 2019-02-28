Popup cat cafe at New Kensington Arts Center on Saturday
A pop-up cat cafe is planned Saturday at the New Kensington Arts Center to help raise funds for the center and the charitable New Kensington-based pet foundation Frankie’s Friends.
Arts Center board member Autumn Walker said the event will feature some of Frankie’s Friends more personable cats inside the center, where locally-produced artwork will be displayed and available for sale.
Coffee will be available from a food truck outside provided by Curly Tail Coffee that people can take inside the center. Other vendors also will be set up and a portion of their sales will be donated to Frankie’s Friends and the Arts Center, Walker said.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 950 Fifth Ave., New Kensington.
For more information, email: info@nkartscenter.org
