Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
No new deal from latest New Kensington-Arnold teacher talks | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

No new deal from latest New Kensington-Arnold teacher talks

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Friday, March 1, 2019 10:34 a.m
821143_web1_NKASD

56 minutes ago

Teachers in the New Kensington-Arnold School District will continue working without a contract through April 11.

Negotiations between the district and the New Kensington-Arnold Education Association held Thursday did not produce an agreement, association spokesman Phil Cope said, and the next bargaining session isn’t scheduled until April 11.

“This is day 540 that the teachers have been without a contract,” Cope said.

Superintendent John Pallone didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Officials from both the teachers’ union and the district said in February that they were working toward resolving the stalemate, but the latest session didn’t produce a deal.

Teachers are working under the terms of a contract that expired Aug. 31, 2017. Negotiations for a new agreement started the January before it expired and have continued since with little progress.

In February, teachers packed a school board meeting to raise awareness about the toll working without a new contract has taken on them.

“This has been a difficult situation for our members, who are professional educators that continue to provide the high quality of service that the taxpayers in this community deserve,” Cope said then.

The district is trying to reach a deal that it can afford, Pallone said in February.

“The lion’s share of our budget is wages and benefits. We only have so many dollars in the pot,” Pallone previously said. “We continue to meet and we’re hopeful we can come to an agreement,” he said. “We’re hopeful that everyone can put their reasonable glasses on and come up with a fair and equitable resolution.”

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.