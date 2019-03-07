Renovations will force lane restrictions on Butler-Logan Road bridge, Route 28 in Frazer

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Frazer residents will have to work around lane restrictions on the Butler-Logan Road Bridge for most of the spring and summer.

Preparations for a bridge renovation project will start Tuesday, when crews begin installing steel shielding around the bridge to contain paint during the work.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on the bridge weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 1. A single-lane restriction also will occur on southbound Route 28 under the bridge as needed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the northbound lanes, the restrictions will happen and from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the following days.

Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman, said the work can occur for such a long period of time in the northbound lanes because those only need to be clear during the afternoon rush hour.

A start date for the rest of the work has not been released yet. It is expected to last through the end of September.

Once it starts, traffic on the bridge will be controlled by temporary traffic signals, said Cowan.

The bridge deck and bearings will be replaced, and the entire bridge will be repainted as part of the project.

The bridge, which is traveled by about 1,800 vehicles each day, is a commonly used access for drivers coming from the Springdale area on Butler-Logan Road and Springdale Hollow Road to the Pittsburgh Mills mall entrance servicing Dick’s Sporting Goods and the movie theater.

Cowan said school buses and trucks will be able to use the bridge even after it’s down to one lane.

The project is being completed by Swank Construction as part of a two-bridge project totaling nearly $7 million.

Cowan said the other bridge project will be along Hite Road in Harmar. That project will include a single-lane closure with one full closure to occur on a weekend. Those dates haven’t been determined yet.

Frazer officials plan to seal coat Days Run Road this summer. Officials will soon seek bids on the project that could cost as much as $200,000. Other roads could be added at a later date.

Most of the township’s roads were seal-coated in 2017 and supervisors said they are happy with the results.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .