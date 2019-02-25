Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Section of Freeport Road still closed as crews work to clean landslide | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Section of Freeport Road still closed as crews work to clean landslide

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, February 25, 2019 12:04 p.m
A landslide closed a portion of Freeport Road between the New Kensington Bridge and Riddle Run Road on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. A landslide closed a portion of Freeport Road between the New Kensington Bridge and Riddle Run Road on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
A landslide closed a portion of Freeport Road between the New Kensington Bridge and Riddle Run Road on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

A section of Freeport Road in Springdale Township remained closed Monday after a landslide shut down the road Friday.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said cleanup of the slide, which closed Freeport Road between the New Kensington Bridge and Riddle Run Road, was expected to start Monday and continue into Tuesday.

He couldn’t say when the roadway might re-open.

“I will have a better idea once our geotechnical engineers have the opportunity to view the site,” Cowan said in a Monday morning e-mail.

PennDOT posted detours for motorists to get around the closure. About 11,000 vehicles use that section of road daily.

Freeport Road detour

Detours have been posted to get around the slide on Freeport Road in Springdale Township.

The detour south of the slide (the Springdale side) is as follows:

• Turn left onto Murray Hill Road;

• Murray Hill Road becomes Hite Road;

• Turn right onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard;

• Merge onto northbound Route 28;

• Take the Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13) off-ramp;

• Turn right onto Crawford Run Road;

• Follow Crawford Run Road back to Freeport Road.

The detour north of the slide (East Deer side) is as follows:

• From Freeport Road, turn right onto Bailies Run Road;

• Turn right onto the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh;

• Take the Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) off-ramp;

• Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard;

• Turn left onto Hite Road;

• Hite Road becomes Murray Hill Road;

• Turn right onto Riddle Run Road;

• Follow Riddle Run Road back to Freeport Road.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

