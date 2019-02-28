Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Several hundred power customers remain without electricity in wake of Sunday’s winds | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Several hundred power customers remain without electricity in wake of Sunday’s winds

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, February 28, 2019 6:19 p.m
817775_web1_Duquesne-Light
817775_web1_VND-LO-SWITCHES-092716

About an hour ago

Both West Penn Power and Duquesne Light were reporting at least 1,000 customers still without power following the sustained windstorm that hit Sunday and Monday.

On Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., West Penn Power was listing about 1,500 still affected in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

There were sporadic outages remaining across a huge area from Leechburg south to Uniontown, as far west as Burgettstown and east as Johnston, according to the West Penn Power website.

In Westmoreland County, 50 of the outages were in Ligonier while Lower Burrell, Murrysville, Delmont, Hempfield and Fairfield had at least 10 apiece.

Most of the outages in the Alle-Kiski Valley were reported by Duquesne Light. Of the 1,000 customers still without service in its coverage area Thursday afternoon, almost 800 were in West Deer.

Duquesne Light had reported early Thursday morning that it has 1,500 customers in its coverage area without power.

The company said Sunday and Monday’s windstorm, which lasted about 24 hours, ranked among the top three storms in terms of damage in the last 20 years.

“Wind damage resulted in countless uprooted trees, 500 downed wires, and 125 destroyed poles. Storm repair efforts by a force of 1,000+ personnel will continue around the clock until power is restored to all customers on Thursday,” according to a statement on the Duquesne Light website.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.