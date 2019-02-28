Several hundred power customers remain without electricity in wake of Sunday’s winds

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Both West Penn Power and Duquesne Light were reporting at least 1,000 customers still without power following the sustained windstorm that hit Sunday and Monday.

On Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., West Penn Power was listing about 1,500 still affected in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

There were sporadic outages remaining across a huge area from Leechburg south to Uniontown, as far west as Burgettstown and east as Johnston, according to the West Penn Power website.

In Westmoreland County, 50 of the outages were in Ligonier while Lower Burrell, Murrysville, Delmont, Hempfield and Fairfield had at least 10 apiece.

Most of the outages in the Alle-Kiski Valley were reported by Duquesne Light. Of the 1,000 customers still without service in its coverage area Thursday afternoon, almost 800 were in West Deer.

Duquesne Light had reported early Thursday morning that it has 1,500 customers in its coverage area without power.

The company said Sunday and Monday’s windstorm, which lasted about 24 hours, ranked among the top three storms in terms of damage in the last 20 years.

“Wind damage resulted in countless uprooted trees, 500 downed wires, and 125 destroyed poles. Storm repair efforts by a force of 1,000+ personnel will continue around the clock until power is restored to all customers on Thursday,” according to a statement on the Duquesne Light website.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .