Spring must be close, Glen’s Custard to open March 14 | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Spring must be close, Glen’s Custard to open March 14

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, March 4, 2019 5:39 p.m
833673_web1_vnd-glensCustard-030519
Erica Dietz | Tribune-Review
Glen’s Custard in Springdale

About an hour ago

The first day of spring still is weeks away, but only a mere 10 days away is the opening day of Glen’s Custard in Springdale and Lower Burrell.

The marquees at both stores recently announced the March 14th opening. Facebook fans welcomed the news.

“I can’t wait…need me some good custard,” one fan posted while others reported “drooling” when they heard the news.

The shop traditionally closes the day before Thanksgiving and reopens the second Thursday of March.

Why? The owner isn’t sure. “That when my great grandfather did it,” said Eli Wilson, the fourth generation owner of the frozen custard shop.

It must have something to do with the changing seasons though, Wilson said.

What he knows for sure is that, come opening day, there will be lots of smiles and pent up demand.

“You see customers you haven’t seen in three months,” Wilson said. “Everybody is happy that spring is just around the corner.”

Glen’s first opened 70 years ago in 1948 in Cheswick, then moved to Springdale in 1959. The Lower Burrell location, opened in 2010, which was expanded with a restaurant, GC Grill, in 2016.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

