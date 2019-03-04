Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Springdale vet clinic stays open after suspected drunk driver crashes into it | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale vet clinic stays open after suspected drunk driver crashes into it

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, March 4, 2019 11:39 a.m
832166_web1_vnd-springdalecrash-030418
The entrance of River Valley Veterinary Hospital is boarded up after a vehicle crashed into it overnight on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

51 minutes ago

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor when an SUV crashed into a veterinary office in Springdale over the weekend.

Springdale police Chief George Polnar said that just after midnight Sunday, a 2005 Ford Explorer crashed through the entrance of River Valley Veterinary Hospital along Pittsburgh Street in Springdale.

He said the driver suffered only minor injuries and charges are pending the results of a blood alcohol test. The crash remains under investigation.

“We believe he may (have been) intoxicated,” Polnar said.

Polnar declined to release the driver’s name until charges are filed.

Bretta Sullivan, receptionist with the veterinary hospital, said they were open for business Monday.

“It doesn’t stop us,” she said.

Sullivan said most of the damage was to their waiting area and front entrance. No equipment for the treatment of animals was damaged and no animals are kept in the building overnight.

The business has signs up letting customers know to enter through the back of the building.

This is the second time the building has been crashed into in recent years. The last time was in 2015 when a Springdale Township police car crashed into it.

Sullivan said this weekend’s crash was worse than the first.

Another local business just down the street, From Italy restaurant, was also crashed into in 2017.

Polnar said they seem to be isolated incidents, and there currently isn’t any plan to install any kind of barrier or request a traffic study.

“It’s something we may consider somewhere down the road,” he said.

He said the speed limit drops from 45 miles per hour down to 25 miles per hour when drivers cross over into the borough from Springdale Township. He said sometimes drivers don’t realize the change in speed limit or don’t pay attention to it which can lead to crashes.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

