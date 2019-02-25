Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
State police seek man who escaped custody from Armstrong hospital
Valley News Dispatch

State police seek man who escaped custody from Armstrong hospital

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, February 25, 2019 7:40 a.m
Pennsylvania State Police
Alan-Michael Taylor

State police in Armstrong County were searching Monday morning for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle after escaping from custody at a hospital.

According to state police, Alan-Michael Taylor, 23, of Vandergrift had allegedly been involved in violating a protection from abuse order around 4 a.m. Monday. He was arrested after then being involved in a vehicle crash, and taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Taylor walked away from the hospital while he was being evaluated.

Police believe Taylor stole a pickup from a nearby construction site. It was described as a burgundy and silver 1992 Ford F-250 with a black driver’s side fender and registration ZLH 8603.

When he left the hospital, Taylor was wearing pants, a white T-shirt and socks. Police did not know if he changed clothes.

Police believe Taylor may have been in the Vandergrift area around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to court records, Kiski police arrested Taylor, 23, of Vandergrift on Feb. 3 in North Apollo. Police charged Taylor on Feb. 7 with criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night, and disorderly conduct; on Feb. 8, Kiski police also charged him with trespass, criminal mischief and harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-543-2011.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

