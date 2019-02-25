State police seek man who escaped custody from Armstrong hospital

State police in Armstrong County were searching Monday morning for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle after escaping from custody at a hospital.

According to state police, Alan-Michael Taylor, 23, of Vandergrift had allegedly been involved in violating a protection from abuse order around 4 a.m. Monday. He was arrested after then being involved in a vehicle crash, and taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Taylor walked away from the hospital while he was being evaluated.

Today Alan-Michael TAYLOR escaped custody at the Armstrong Co Memorial Hospital. He was held for a PFA violation. TAYLOR stole a burgundy and silver 1992 Ford

F-250 from a nearby construction site. The truck has a black driver’s side

Police believe Taylor stole a pickup from a nearby construction site. It was described as a burgundy and silver 1992 Ford F-250 with a black driver’s side fender and registration ZLH 8603.

When he left the hospital, Taylor was wearing pants, a white T-shirt and socks. Police did not know if he changed clothes.

Police believe Taylor may have been in the Vandergrift area around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to court records, Kiski police arrested Taylor, 23, of Vandergrift on Feb. 3 in North Apollo. Police charged Taylor on Feb. 7 with criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night, and disorderly conduct; on Feb. 8, Kiski police also charged him with trespass, criminal mischief and harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-543-2011.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .