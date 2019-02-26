Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
State Supreme Court to hear Armstrong County woman’s restitution appeal | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

State Supreme Court to hear Armstrong County woman’s restitution appeal

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:22 p.m
798477_web1_vnd-steffeyappeal-022519
Facebook
Beverly Kaye Steffey

About an hour ago

The state Supreme Court will consider an appeal by an Armstrong County woman who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from three nonprofits but is fighting an order to pay restitution because the victims were organizations, not people.

Beverly Kaye Steffey’s attorney, Chuck Pascal of Leechburg, said a 2016 Supreme Court decision in a case involving former state Rep. Mike Veon should also apply to Steffey.

The Veon ruling allowed the former Democratic Whip who was accused of misusing grant money to avoid having to pay $136,000 in restitution because the state Department of Community and Economic Development could not be considered a crime victim as a so-called nonhuman entity.

Steffey, 65, of Kittanning, pleaded guilty in 2017 to theft and forgery and was ordered to pay about $129,000 in restitution to the Progressive Workshop, $83,000 to the Allegheny Valley Land Trust and $6,000 to the Armstrong County Conservancy.

The state Superior Court upheld the order to pay restitution last August, but the Supreme Court agreed this week to consider Steffey’s appeal.

After the Veon ruling, state lawmakers passed legislation deeming that entities including nonprofits and government agencies would be eligible for restitution. Gov. Tom Wolf signed it into law last October.

Pascal said he thinks the nonhuman entity argument should apply in Steffey’s case because her misappropriations of money started in 2010 and ended before the legislation was signed into law.

Pascal said there is “definite hole in the statute” that should be addressed by the state’s high court.

“(The case involving) Veon raised a lot of questions,” Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton said before adding that she believes restitution should be paid in the Steffey case. “Here, the victims were charities.”

Pascal said it could be months before the matter is cleared up.

“There is no briefing schedule yet. When we get that, then the Commonwealth will have time to file a brief and then the (Supreme Court) will schedule arguments,” he said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.