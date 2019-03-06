Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tarentum considering buying demolition equipment | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum considering buying demolition equipment

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 4:03 p.m
Tarentum is considering getting into the building demolition business.

Council President Erika Josefoski is suggesting the borough buy its own equipment, such as an excavator, which it could use to tear down abandoned and dilapidated buildings instead of hiring a contractor.

The borough has a big enough budget for demolitions this year to do it, borough Manager Michael Nestico said. The borough has $150,000 marked for demolitions; there had once been as little as $10,000, Josefoski said.

According to Nestico, the borough is looking at tearing down about a dozen buildings this year. If the borough used part of the money to buy equipment, there would be fewer demolitions this year, but then the borough would be able to do more going forward.

More information is needed and several issues need to be addressed before a decision is made, possibly in April, Josefoski said. They include finding out what equipment is needed and its cost; the cost of insurance; and the ability of the borough’s employees to do the work.

“We want to look at our options, weigh them out, then decide how to proceed,” she said.

If the borough buys equipment, Councilwoman Carrie Fox questioned where it would be kept. She also questioned if the borough has the available manpower for the work, and if it could raise contractual issues.

Should the borough proceed, code enforcement Officer Anthony Bruni said the borough would only undertake demolitions with easy and clear access; a contractor would still be hired for jobs that are more complex and buildings in close proximity to others.

Bruni said the borough would benefit from having its own equipment by being able to respond faster on its own in an emergency, such as after a fire, and that the equipment could be used for other work, such as waterline breaks.

If the borough opts not to buy equipment, Josefoski said it would go back to seeking bids from contractors for the work this year.

Also related to abandoned properties, the borough is removing electric meters and taking service lines back to the pole on such properties. The borough may file liens on the properties to recover the costs of that work, as suggested by borough Solicitor David Regoli.

Borough officials are also considering starting a “Red X” program, which would mark the most dangerous buildings in the borough.

Buildings that would be marked are not necessarily up for demolition, Bruni said. It would serve as a warning to first responders, such as firefighters, not to make an aggressive effort to enter and save a building and instead focus on protecting surrounding structures.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

