Tarentum Council considering boat dock fee increase | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum Council considering boat dock fee increase

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 8:58 a.m
Boats tie together on the Allegheny River near the Tarentum Bridge, Monday, August 4, 2017.

It could soon cost more to rent space along the Allegheny River for a boat dock in Tarentum.

Council is considering increasing the per-foot cost by $1, from $13 to $14 per foot. For a minimum of 50 feet, that would increase the cost from $650 to $700 for the boating season.

That cost would continue to include up to two boats. For any additional, the cost would remain at $100 per boat.

Council is also considering instituting a charge to be placed on a waiting list for dock space. Council discussed charging $100, which would go toward the first season’s cost and be refundable if a person later asks to be removed from the list.

Getting on the waiting list would require going through council for approval.

There are about a dozen people currently on the waiting list, borough Manager Michael Nestico said. They would be grandfathered and not have to pay the new fee, if approved by council.

There are 34 50-foot spaces along the river off of Riverview Memorial Park. About 21 people currently lease river frontage from the borough for boat docks, Nestico said.

The rental cost was last increased in 2017, by $50. There was no increase last year, in part, because dock owners incurred damage from ice, Councilman Scott Dadowski said.

In discussing increasing the cost, Nestico described having the space as a “luxury item,” for which the borough incurs costs administrating.

Councilwoman Carrie Fox said council should consider a five-year plan that would see the cost increased each year.

“That’s prime land down there,” Councilman Tim Cornuet said.

Citing the waiting list, Nestico said there is demand for space, which would drive the cost up.

Council President Erika Josefoski said the borough needs to get a handle on subletting of space; Cornuet said there are people making money off of the borough’s property.

Council could vote on the fees when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the borough building, 318 E. Second Ave.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

