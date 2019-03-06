Tarentum fire company planning for annual fireworks display

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Tarentum fire department is making preparations for this year’s fireworks display.

Summit Hose is asking the borough to contribute $1,500 toward the community fireworks scheduled for July 3. The borough has donated that amount in past years.

The company is also asking for permission to use Dreshar Stadium on July 2 and 3.

The department is seeking permission to conduct three “boot drives” on Ross Street. Money raised would go toward the fireworks display.

The drives would be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on three Saturdays — April 20, May 18 and June 15. The make-up dates are May 4, June 1 and June 29.

Tarentum Council will consider the company’s requests when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the borough building, 318 E. Second Ave.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .