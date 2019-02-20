Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Two men accused of multiple burglaries in Bell Township
Valley News Dispatch

Two men accused of multiple burglaries in Bell Township

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 10:24 a.m
State police at Kiski arrested two area men this week in connection with a series of burglaries where a utility vehicle, go-carts, cans of fuel, tools and auto parts allegedly were stolen in December in Bell Township

Michael Lint, 36, of Armstrong County, and David “Ziggy” Ziegenhagen, 36, an inmate at the Westmoreland County Prison, were arraigned on multiple counts of burglary, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and theft in connection with the burglaries that occurred between Dec. 5-8.

Lint was arraigned before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak Tuesday and ordered held in county prison after failing to post $100,000 bail while Ziegenhagen, formerly of Verona, was remanded to the county prison on $40,000 bail.

Trooper Paige Shreffler reported in an affidavit of probable cause that many of the stolen items were recovered at an Allegheny Township residence on Carter Lane. Charges are pending against a 42-year-old resident there, according to court documents.

Shreffler reported in court documents the thefts occurred along the 4900 block of Route 819, the 300 block of Larimer Road, the 2300 block of Route 286 and 200 block of Stewart Street.

Ziegenhagen has been held at the county prison since December for failure to appear at a hearing on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle filed by Allegheny Township Police.

Preliminary hearings on the recent complaints are scheduled March 4 before Buczak.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

