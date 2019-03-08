Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Vandergrift awards contract for more than $180,000 to repave borough streets

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, March 8, 2019 9:54 p.m
A state grant will pay for repaving a number of Vandergrift streets this year.

Vandergrift Council recently awarded a paving contract to A. Liberoni Inc. of Plum. Their price is a little more than $180,000. It was the lowest of nine bids received.

According to the contract, 10 streets will be paved this year.

They are: Hawthorne Street, between Longfellow to 28th Street; 34th Street, from Bryant to 29th streets; 29th Street, from Howell to Wallace streets and from Wallace to Hancock Avenue; 27th Street, from Hancock Avenue to Longfellow; 26th Street, between Hawthorne and Wallace streets; Bryant Street, from Hancock to Poe Street; Poe Street, from Bryant to Holmes Street; Longfellow Street extension, to the new pavement; and Whittier Street, between Wallace and Howell streets.

A federal Community Development Block Grant of nearly $200,000 obtained through the Westmoreland County CDBG program will pay for the work.

In addition, Oregon Avenue will be reconstructed but the borough has to seek contract bids for it separately. An $80,000 CDBG grant will cover that cost.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

