Vandergrift seeks loan to keep its pool open this summer

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A chronic problem with the Vandergrift pool is prompting council to apply for an $80,000 loan to purchase a pool liner.

Councilman Pete Basile, the recreation committee chairman, pleaded with his council colleagues to take some action to keep the borough-owned pool running with summer approaching.

Basile said the pool needs a liner to prevent the bottom of the pool in particular from falling into disrepair. He said, every year, he and volunteers spend hours repairing cracks and divots in the pool’s floor and walls and then paint it.

“Two months into season it looks like we didn’t do anything,” Basile said.

The constant exposure to water results in the old damage reappearing along with new cracks and chips in the concrete. He said, in addition to the pool losing water, it becomes a health and safety issue because people using the pool wind up getting cuts on their feet or legs and blood being discharged into the water.

“It (a liner) seals the leaks with the pool, which we’ve had forever and ever, and it will stop the coping around the top of the pool from cracking and falling off,” Basile said.

He said he obtained two quotes for pool liners, one for $80,000 and another for $105,000.

According to Basile, state Rep. Joe Petrarca (D-Washington Township) has been working to secure a grant for the pool from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), but it is not certain if and when that grant is coming.

“I’m going to make a request that we get a loan for $80,000 for the pool,” Basile said.

Last summer, he said the pool enjoyed a good season and made money for the borough but, if something isn’t done, Basile said it might be better to close the pool and wait for the state grant.

After some discussion, council agreed to look into obtaining a loan. However, Solicitor Larry Loperfito cautioned that because of the size of the expenditure, the borough would have to advertise for bids on the liner.

Council then voted to authorize Borough Manager Steve DelleDonne to apply for an $80,000 loan through First Commonwealth Bank, which provided a previous recreation loan to the borough.

It followed up by authorizing Borough Engineer Lucien Bove to draw up specifications to advertise for bids on the pool liner.

Meanwhile, Basile encourage fellow council members and volunteers from the public to join him in helping get the pool property into shape.

“There’s a lot of work to do up there,” he said.