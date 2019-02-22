Virginia man, 19, found dead in burned-out Mustang in East Franklin

Investigators are trying to confirm the identify of a man whose body was found in the driver’s seat of a burned out car in East Franklin on Friday morning.

The authorities believe the man is a 19-year-old from Manassas, Va.

The 2000 Ford Mustang apparently had been driven off the road at the cloverleaf intersection of Route 28 and Route 422 in East Franklin, Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said. The car came to a rest in a bushy area of the cloverleaf and a fire started.

The man apparently couldn’t get out, Myers said.

It’s unclear who found the car. Myers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the East Franklin police and the coroner’s office.

Myers said the victim’s name will be released once positive identification is made.

