West Deer accepting bids for Harley Davidson motorcycle | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer accepting bids for Harley Davidson motorcycle

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:04 a.m
847192_web1_vnd-westdeerharley-030819
Courtesy of West Deer Township
West Deer is accepting bids for this 2001 Harley Davidson Willie G. motorcycle.

West Deer is selling a Harley Davidson motorcycle to raise money for the police department.

The township will accept sealed bids for the bike until 1:30 p.m. April 8. A minimum bid of $17,500 is required.

Township officials said the 2001 Harley Davidson Willie G. motorcycle still is in its original packing crate.

Bids should be mailed in envelopes clearly marked, “SEALED BID FOR 2001 MOTORCYCLE” and sent to 109 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024.

Bids will be opened after the deadline on April 8 at the township building. The bid award will be considered at the supervisor’s April 17 meeting. The township reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Township Manager Daniel Mator said motorcycle was donated to the township by a local family who collects motorcycles and wanted to do something to help out the police department.

The money will be used to buy equipment for the police department.

For inquiries or to view additional photos of the motorcycle, call 724-265-1100 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

