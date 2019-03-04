West Leechburg proposing no parking along Summit Street

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

West Leechburg officials want to outlaw parking on part of Summit Street.

The ban would apply to both sides of the street from the uphill part of Maple Street to Giron Street.

Council has said it will introduce the necessary legislation at its meeting Wednesday, March 13.

Summit Street is “very narrow and steep,” said Borough Secretary Pat Grantz. Eliminating parking there would be a public safety matter, she said.

The bill drafted by solicitor James Favero outlines the measure and provides a penalty for violating the bill if it becomes law.

His draft bill also outlaws vehicles parked but running or waiting along the street.

According to the draft of the legislation, violation of the ban would be a summary offense with a fine up to $1,000. Also, the borough must install and maintain PennDOT approved signs to the no parking area.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .