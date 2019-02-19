Woman accused of fleeing police in Allegheny Township arrested in Tarentum

Allegheny Township police said they tracked down a woman who avoided arrest Sunday night.

Cally Jade Mills, 26, was arrested Tuesday in a traffic stop in Tarentum.

Mills is accused of climbing out of a window when police pulled up to a home in the 700 block of South Leechburg Hill Road around 10 p.m. Sunday and knocking on neighbors’ doors as she tried to avoid arrest. Police said said they went to the home after receiving a report that two women women wanted on outstanding warrants for probation violations were there.

When no neighbors helped Mills, police said she ran.

Court documents show she is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and loitering and prowling at night. She was being held in Westmoreland County Prison.

The other woman, Heather Lynn McGuire, 25, stayed put and was arrested without incident Sunday night.

A message left for Allegheny Township police Chief Duane Fisher was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

