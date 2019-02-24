Work to extend Tredway Trail in Allegheny Township set to start in late April

Work on a 1.5-mile extension of the Tredway recreational trail in Allegheny Township is expected to start at the end of April and be completed in August.

PennDOT has awarded the $245,000 contract to A. Folino Construction, Inc., which submitted the lowest bid.

Folino is tasked with extending the trail, formally called the Wynn and Clara Tredway Trail, along the Allegheny River for about 1.5 miles to where the Freeport Bridge passes above it.

PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said work is expected to begin by the end of April and be finished in August.

The work will include trail surfacing, paving a trail parking lot, landscaping, adding signs and painting a line to denote that the trail is designed for walking and bicycle riding.

Lane pavement markings and signage will be added to River Landing Road.

The project is funded by state Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) funds.

The land was previously used as a railroad line.

It’s being converted into what’s formally known as a multi-use greenway trail for pedestrianas and bicyclists, Peterson said.

