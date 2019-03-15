Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
West Newton man enjoyed sharing his passions | TribLIVE.com
Obituary Stories

West Newton man enjoyed sharing his passions

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, March 15, 2019 6:09 p.m
887053_web1_gtr-FanalaMug-031619
Submitted
Stephen G. Fanala Jr. of West Newton died Monday, March 11, 2019. He was 68.

52 minutes ago

Although Stephen Fanala worked for 45 years in the steel industry, it was his avocations that defined him.

Mr. Fanala loved to fly, and he loved to teach others about hunting and trapping.

“These were not just hobbies for him – these were lifelong passions of his,” said his daughter, Maribeth Izzo.

Mr. Fanala volunteered as a hunter-trapper education instructor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for 45 years – from 1971 to 2016. His interest in aviation started as a toddler with his father’s Luscombe airplane and continued throughout his life.

Stephen G. Fanala Jr. of West Newton died Monday, March 11, 2019. He was 68.

Born in McKeesport on July 17, 1950, he was a son of Theresa (Barcarolo) Fanala and the late Stephen G. Fanala Sr. He grew up in Sutersville and worked for 45 years as an overhead crane operator at the U.S. Steel Irvin Works in West Mifflin.

Mr. Fanala’s interest in aviation began as a young boy, and by the time he was in high school, he had a pilot’s license. He flew a Piper J-3 Cub and a Cessna 172, mostly out of Rostraver Airport, his daughter said.

He served as a staff sergeant in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, 112th Air Refueling Group, and as a lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol.

“When he was young and had the time, he had his (pilot’s) license, but then life took over and he got out of it,” said his son, Stephen E. Fanala.

In the last three years, Mr. Fanala sought to renew his license and took instruction at Rostraver Airport. One of his goals was to fly over his hometown of Sutersville, Izzo said.

“Nothing brought him as much joy as being in that plane and being in the air. He would talk about it for days after being up in the air,” she said.

Mr. Fanala taught hunter-trapper courses at the Sutersville Sportsmens Club, where he was a longtime member, and brought in experts to help him teach the class. The course is required to obtain a Pennsylvania hunting license.

“He was the lead instructor for many years and was so proud of that,” his son said. “He had a policy – if you fail my class, you’re a buffoon and you don’t belong in the woods with a gun.”

Mr. Fanala also was known for his random acts of kindness, his children said.

Once, while hunting black bear near Ligonier, he came across another hunter who had just shot a bear. The hunter didn’t have a camera, so Mr. Fanala offered to take a picture of him and send him the picture, his son said.

Mr. Fanala not only sent the picture, he had 8-by-10 enlargements made and had them framed. “That was my dad, that was something he would do out of the ordinary for a stranger,” his son said. “His acts of kindness never seemed to end.”

Although he didn’t expect anything in return, Mr. Fanala soon received in the mail a coffee mug with a black bear on it and a $20 gift card. He never used the mug, but instead displayed it in his kitchen, his son said.

Mr. Fanala is survived by his wife, Betsy (Angelcyk) Fanala; a daughter, Maribeth Izzo and her husband, Dr. Louis Izzo; a son, Stephen E. Fanala and his wife, Brenda; and six grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Edward Church, Herminie. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery.

J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home in West Newton is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Obituaries
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.