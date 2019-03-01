2 arrested after Monessen police seize ‘significant amount’ of suspected heroin, 4 guns

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Two people were arrested Friday after Monessen police said they seized a “significant amount” of suspected heroin and four handguns during a raid at the same address where a man was fatally shot in June.

Authorities served a search warrant at an apartment on Summit Avenue just after 6 a.m. in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, police said in a news release. A man and women were arrested but had not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon.

Three of the four semi-automatic handguns that were found in a bedroom had been reported stolen, police said. In addition to the drugs and weapons, police seized heroin packaging supplies, electronics, cash and a small amount of marijuana, according to the release.

The two suspects are facing drug-related charges. A third person who was a the home at the time was released by police.

The address is the same location where Jamael Campbell, 26, was found June 25 with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of his head. Campbell, whose last known address was in Pittsburgh, was found dead on a back porch. His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in his death.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .