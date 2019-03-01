Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
2 arrested after Monessen police seize 'significant amount' of suspected heroin, 4 guns
2 arrested after Monessen police seize ‘significant amount’ of suspected heroin, 4 guns

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 1, 2019 2:32 p.m
Two people were arrested after Monessen police said they seized a “significant amount” of heroin and four guns from a Summit Avenue apartment on Friday, March, 1, 2019.
Two people were arrested Friday after Monessen police said they seized a “significant amount” of suspected heroin and four handguns during a raid at the same address where a man was fatally shot in June.

Authorities served a search warrant at an apartment on Summit Avenue just after 6 a.m. in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, police said in a news release. A man and women were arrested but had not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon.

Three of the four semi-automatic handguns that were found in a bedroom had been reported stolen, police said. In addition to the drugs and weapons, police seized heroin packaging supplies, electronics, cash and a small amount of marijuana, according to the release.

The two suspects are facing drug-related charges. A third person who was a the home at the time was released by police.

The address is the same location where Jamael Campbell, 26, was found June 25 with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of his head. Campbell, whose last known address was in Pittsburgh, was found dead on a back porch. His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in his death.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

