2 more stores set to close at Westmoreland Mall

Two more stores are slated to close at Westmoreland Mall — Helzberg Diamonds and Gymboree.

Helzberg Diamonds, a local jewelry store with two other locations, will close March 24, according to Marti Greathouse, director of corporate communications and social media.

“The decision to close one of our stores, while never easy, is based on a variety of factors,” Greathouse said. “With over 100 years in business, Helzberg Diamonds is committed to serving our customers and helping them celebrate life’s special moments.”

The store is located on the upper level of Westmoreland Mall, across from Zales Jewelers. Customers are encouraged to use the South Hills Village location at 301 South Hills Village or to shop Helzberg Diamonds online.

Helzberg Diamonds also has a location in Belden Village, Ohio.

Gymboree will close its doors at Westmoreland Mall after officials announced in January the closure of 540 Gymboree stores and 265 Crazy 8 stores, CBS reported. The company will continue to run 139 Janie and Jack stores, a high-end kids apparel chain, the news source said.

At Westmoreland Mall, all clothes are between 60 percent and 70 percent off. According to the Gymboree website, it is the final week customers can shop online. A closing date for the Westmoreland Mall location has not yet been announced.

Other stores at the mall — including anchor tenant Sears along with Payless Shoe Source and Charlotte Russe — are already holding going-out-of-business sales. Sears is slated to close March 17.

Bon-Ton, another anchor store, closed in August. A mini-casino could take its place.

