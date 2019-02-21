Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
4 firefighters honored for heroic efforts in rescuing woman from vehicle crash
Westmoreland

4 firefighters honored for heroic efforts in rescuing woman from vehicle crash

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, February 21, 2019 12:55 p.m

About an hour ago

Four firefighters were honored Thursday for their heroism in rescuing a woman from a Hempfield vehicle crash that involved a downed power line earlier this month.

The men extinguished a fire caused by the line and freed the woman from her sport-utility vehicle, said Westmoreland County solicitor Melissa Guiddy while reading a certificate.

“Without the quick thinking and heroic efforts of these men, the outcome may have been very different,” Guiddy said.

The county commissioners honored High Park Fire Chief John Howell, Jeannette Fire Chief Bill Frye, Harrison City Fire First Lt. Zach Lavelle and Penn Fire Capt. Carl Watson. They were among firefighters called to Penn Adamsburg Road on Feb. 11 just before 8 a.m.

The vehicle had slid on ice and hit a utility pole, Guiddy said. A power line burned a couple feet short of the vehicle, but electricity was still conducting to the ground. Photographs from the scene show small burn marks near the top of the vehicle’s windshield.

Once the fire was extinguished, that stopped the electricity and the woman was taken to a hospital. Guiddy said the four firefighters were in the “right place at the right time.”

Each received a certificate of heroism.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


782070_web1_gtr-crashheroes
RENATTA SIGNORINI | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
RENATTA SIGNORINI | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Four firefighters were honored by the Westmoreland County Commissioners Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 for their heroic efforts in rescuing a woman from a vehicle crash this month. From left to right: Jeannette Fire Chief Bill Frye, Commissioner Ted Kopas, Harrison City Fire First Lt. Zach Lavelle, High Park Fire Chief John Howell, Penn Fire Capt. Carl Watson, Commissioner Gina Cerilli and Commissioner Charles Anderson.
782070_web1_gtr-hempcrash23
PAUL BERGINC
PAUL BERGINC
One person was hurt after a crash on Penn Adamsburg Road in Hempfield Township on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
782070_web1_gtr-hempcrash2
PAUL BERGINC
One person was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Penn Adamsburg Road in Hempfield Township on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
782070_web1_gtr-hempcrash
RENATTA SIGNORINI | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
One person was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Penn Adamsburg Road in Hempfield Township on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
Categories: Westmoreland
