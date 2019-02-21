AHN to open micro-hospital in Hempfield by end of year

Allegheny Health Network is touting what will be its emergency room department and a focus on patient care at the $30 million micro-hospital it is building along Route 30 in Hempfield, only about three miles west of Excela Health’s Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

“It’s very unique. We’re bringing something into the marketplace. We are open to working with community partners, including Excela (Health),” said David Hall, Highmark Health vice president for strategic partnering.

Excela officials declined to comment.

Construction is on schedule for AHN Hempfield-Neighborhood Hospital, which Hall said should open between October and the end of the year — pending the state Department of Health’s approval.

Work at the corner of Agnew Road and Route 30 began in July. Crews on Thursday installed the final steel beam for the hospital and adjoining cancer center.

The micro-hospital will have an emergency department, a 10-bed inpatient unit, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and other complementary medical services. The complex will include a cancer unit. It will not have operating rooms or a helicopter pad, said Douglas Braunsdorf, AHN spokesman.

“It’s a lot less expensive than the traditional hospital,” Hall said. “In general, the model can have multiple floors of medical offices.”

AHN conducted marketing studies to determine the need for such a facility, Hall said. The emergency department, in part, makes it different than medical mall complexes that focus on outpatient care and diagnostic testing.

AHN-Hempfield is one of four neighborhood hospitals the system is building across the region as it invests $1 billion in capital improvements. AHN is building four small-format hospitals in Hempfield, Brentwood, Harmar and McCandless; and five cancer institutes, which will create between 250 and 300 jobs, Hall said. AHN also is building a 160-bed hospital in Pine Township as part of its strategy to expand into more communities.

“These four sites are strategically located” and give Highmark patients community-based quality care, with access to AHN physicians, Hall said.

AHN is partnering with Emerus Holdings Inc., a Houston-based healthcare business, which will manage the facility. Emerus operates 24 facilities nationwide, according to its website.

With one hospital along the Route 30 corridor, AHN does not have plans to build another micro-hospital in Westmoreland County, Hall said. AHN also has Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

In a statement Wednesday, UPMC said it is always evaluating opportunities to extend its care where there is demand but that it had nothing new to announce.

“UPMC continues to work collaboratively with other providers to coordinate clinical care and community services that local residents need and can be provided close to home,” the health system said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .