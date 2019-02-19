Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny Health puts final steel beam on new Hempfield hospital site | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Allegheny Health puts final steel beam on new Hempfield hospital site

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 11:27 p.m
774101_web1_ptr-ahn006dk-121217
The site of AHN Hempfield at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road in Hempfield.

About an hour ago

Construction crews at Allegheny Health Network’s Hempfield hospital plan to hold a “topping off” ceremony Wednesday — weather permitting — as the final steel beam is lifted in place at the site of the almost 79,000-square-foot hospital along Route 30 east of Greensburg.

AHN Hempfild is expected to open later this year as one of four neighborhood hospitals that Allegheny Health Network is building across the region as it invests $1 billion in capital improvements and competes with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for patients. AHN is building small-format hospitals in Hempfield, Brentwood, Harmar and McCandless; and five cancer institutes, including one at the Hempfield site. It also is building a 160-bed hospital in Pine Township.

The hospital in Hempfield will feature an emergency room, 10-bed inpatient unit, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and other complementary medical services. The hospital will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

AHN is partnering with Emerus, based in the Houston area, which claims to be the nation’s innovator of micro-hospitals, according to its website. Emerus says it operates 24 facilities nationwide, according to its website.

The site of AHN’s Hempfield hospital is about three miles from Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
