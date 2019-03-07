Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
3 stabbed in early-morning altercation at North Belle Vernon tavern
Westmoreland

3 stabbed in early-morning altercation at North Belle Vernon tavern

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, March 7, 2019 1:30 a.m
Three people were treated for stab wounds early Thursday morning following an altercation at a bar in North Belle Vernon, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at Just A Tavern in the 500 block of Broad Avenue, emergency dispatchers reported.

Police from several Westmoreland County departments were gathering evidence and conducting interviews throughout the morning at the bar and a nearby hotel.

Investigators said two of the victims were taken to the hospital by medical helicopter, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV.

The third stabbing victim was transported by ambulance for treatment, the TV station reported.

Police are still searching for suspects.

North Belle Vernon is about 25 miles southwest of the City of Greensburg.

