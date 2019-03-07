3 stabbed in early-morning altercation at North Belle Vernon tavern

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Three people were treated for stab wounds early Thursday morning following an altercation at a bar in North Belle Vernon, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at Just A Tavern in the 500 block of Broad Avenue, emergency dispatchers reported.

Police from several Westmoreland County departments were gathering evidence and conducting interviews throughout the morning at the bar and a nearby hotel.

Investigators said two of the victims were taken to the hospital by medical helicopter, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV.

The third stabbing victim was transported by ambulance for treatment, the TV station reported.

Police are still searching for suspects.

North Belle Vernon is about 25 miles southwest of the City of Greensburg.

