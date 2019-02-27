ATF joins state police probe into arson at Indiana County church

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined state police fire marshals in the investigation of an arson early Tuesday that destroyed a church in rural Indiana County.

State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said investigators are seeking the public’s assistance on whether anyone may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church on Five Points Road in Washington Township. The fire was reported about 4 a.m. and flames were already through the roof.

Trooper Chet Bell, a fire marshal with Troop A in Greensburg, reported that the fire was intentionally set in two separate areas, the center of the basement and the first floor near the altar.

Meanwhile, Cody Hitching, chief of the Creekside Volunteer Fire Department which battled the blaze, reported in a social media post that the department has responded to several intentionally set fires in the area in recent months and urged the public to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activities to state police.

“We cannot specify with the exception of the Harmony Grove Church fire that has been confirmed (an) arson but there has been a rash of unoccupied or abandoned barns and buildings that have burned in the last few months. Please be vigilant and if something looks out of place or you see someone doing something suspicious please do not ignore it,” Hitching said.

“Call the state police. It may be the difference in saving someone’s life,” he said.

Bell reported that one firefighter suffered a minor injury fighting the church fire.

Greenfield concurred with Hitching’s concerns.

“We urgently ask anyone with information on this fire or other recent fires that have occurred in the northern Indiana County area to immediately contact the Troop A, Indiana Station. Even something you think may be insignificant could be a critical piece of evidence that would greatly assist us in this ongoing, active investigation,” Greenfield said.

The state police telephone number is 724-357-1960.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .