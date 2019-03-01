Bail reduced for Hempfield man accused of marijuana dealing

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Hempfield man accused by police of having more than 50 of pounds of marijuana at his home had his bail reduced Friday amid new allegations.

District Judge Mark Mansour set bail at $500,000 in two cases against Nickolas Boyd Hobaugh, 28.

He has been held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bond since his arrest last week.

“All we’re asking, at this point in time, your honor, is give him a reasonable bond,” defense attorney Duke George said during a bail hearing.

Hobaugh was jailed Feb. 22 after county detectives and Greensburg police seized more than 55 pounds of marijuana, $16,000 and 2,200 vape pens that contain THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana. He is facing new charges filed Friday in connection with three controlled purchases on May 6, 10 and Feb. 20, according to court papers.

Hobaugh is accused of giving a confidential informant 9 pounds of marijuana during those undercover exchanges in Hempfield, police said.

Mansour rejected a prosecution request to hold Hobaugh on at least $1 million bail. Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said “numerous” phone calls made by Hobaugh at the Westmoreland County Prison indicated a “scheme” with the owner of a local trucking company to pay Hobaugh’s bail with the promise it would refunded.

“Our investigation has yielded information that the defendant has sources of marijuana and cash in the State of California,” Iannamorelli said. “He has no history of any type of employment. He stated ‘I have money, I just have to get to it.’”

George argued that Hobaugh has lived in Western Pennsylvania all his life and has a minor criminal history. Hobaugh said during a previous hearing that he is paid under the table.

“There’s absolutely no evidence that he’s a danger to the community,” George said.

Hobaugh waived his right to a preliminary hearing in both cases. He is charged with drug offenses.

Prosecutors plan to make a second bid to have Hobaugh’s recognizance bond revoked from misdemeanor drug charges in a 2017 case. The first motion was denied Tuesday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .