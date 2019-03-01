Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bail reduced for Hempfield man accused of marijuana dealing | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Bail reduced for Hempfield man accused of marijuana dealing

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 1, 2019 1:01 p.m
821756_web1_gtr-aronapot4
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
Nickolas Boyd Hobaugh, 28, of Hempfield, is escorted into his preliminary arraignment Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was described by police as a “very large marijuana dealer.”

21 minutes ago

A Hempfield man accused by police of having more than 50 of pounds of marijuana at his home had his bail reduced Friday amid new allegations.

District Judge Mark Mansour set bail at $500,000 in two cases against Nickolas Boyd Hobaugh, 28.

He has been held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bond since his arrest last week.

“All we’re asking, at this point in time, your honor, is give him a reasonable bond,” defense attorney Duke George said during a bail hearing.

Hobaugh was jailed Feb. 22 after county detectives and Greensburg police seized more than 55 pounds of marijuana, $16,000 and 2,200 vape pens that contain THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana. He is facing new charges filed Friday in connection with three controlled purchases on May 6, 10 and Feb. 20, according to court papers.

Hobaugh is accused of giving a confidential informant 9 pounds of marijuana during those undercover exchanges in Hempfield, police said.

Mansour rejected a prosecution request to hold Hobaugh on at least $1 million bail. Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said “numerous” phone calls made by Hobaugh at the Westmoreland County Prison indicated a “scheme” with the owner of a local trucking company to pay Hobaugh’s bail with the promise it would refunded.

“Our investigation has yielded information that the defendant has sources of marijuana and cash in the State of California,” Iannamorelli said. “He has no history of any type of employment. He stated ‘I have money, I just have to get to it.’”

George argued that Hobaugh has lived in Western Pennsylvania all his life and has a minor criminal history. Hobaugh said during a previous hearing that he is paid under the table.

“There’s absolutely no evidence that he’s a danger to the community,” George said.

Hobaugh waived his right to a preliminary hearing in both cases. He is charged with drug offenses.

Prosecutors plan to make a second bid to have Hobaugh’s recognizance bond revoked from misdemeanor drug charges in a 2017 case. The first motion was denied Tuesday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.