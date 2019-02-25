Bank officer, corporate exec to speak at Economic Growth Connection’s annual meeting

A First National Bank representative and a corporate executive from Arconic Inc. in Pittsburgh will be the featured speakers at the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland’s annual membership luncheon on March 7.

Daniel Crawford, managing director and chief investment officer for First National Bank, is expected to provide an economic update to community and business leaders at the luncheon, which will be at 11:30 a.m. March 7 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield. Stephen Leonard, senior innovation lead at Arconic, which was created by a split of aluminum giant Alcoa Inc., will provide an introduction to “Industry 4.0.”

Tickets cost $25 per person. To pay via PayPal, visit the Economic Growth website at www.egcw.org, contact Janet Foster at 724-830-3604 or email jfoster@egcw.org. Checks also can be made out to and mailed to Economic Growth Connection, Fifth Floor, Suite 510, 40 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, Pa., 15601. Those attending are asked to RSVP by Feb. 27.

The Economic Growth Connection, a county-wide economic development organization, is co-sponsoring the event along with the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation.

