Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Banner day as Hempfield students’ art goes on display at New Stanton Turnpike plaza | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Banner day as Hempfield students’ art goes on display at New Stanton Turnpike plaza

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 7, 2019 5:33 p.m
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart010-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Rachel Hollar and Carly Miller created the Western Pa Landscapes tapestry, seen during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart007-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Cambrie Short and Kayla Bruno created the white tail deer tapestry, seen during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart004-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Hempfield Area High School Visual Arts teacher Emily Daignault, thanks the students and executives for providing an opportunity for her students, during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart008-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Haley Brown and Odessa Gastor created the Arnold Palmer tapestry, seen during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart001-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tapestries hang throughout the interior of the service plaza, seen during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart005-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Seniors Kayla Bruno (left), and Cambrie Short, talk about creating their whitetail deer tapestry, during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart011-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Megan Ambrose and Megan VanScoyoc created the The Palace Theatre tapestry, seen during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart009-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Alexandria Peters, Danielle Voit, and Cate Boyle, created the St. Clair Park, seen during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart012-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Maria Morozowich and Alexandra Kowalsky created the Memorable Landmarks tapestry, seen during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart002-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, welcomes guests during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart006-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Seniors Allee Peters (left), and Danielle Voit, listen to co artist junior Cathleen Boyle talk about the history of Saint Clair Park and why they chose it for their tapestry, during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart003-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Pa Council of the Arts Executive Director Karl Blischke, talks about the partnerships that went into development of the project, during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
848532_web1_gtr-turnpikeart013-030819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Hempfield Area High School Jazz Band, performs during the dedication of the PA Commonwealth Threads installation, a commission of six tapestries created by students at Hempfield Area High School, at the New Stanton Service Plaza in Hempfield Township, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

About an hour ago

Six silk banners swayed softly Thursday inside the New Stanton Turnpike Service Plaza as 13 Hempfield Area High School students who created them looked up in admiration.

The banners celebrate Westmoreland County’s landscape and history as well as the creative minds behind them.

“I was so proud of this group,” said Susan Novak, teaching artist who worked with the students. “I love that they really fought for their own vision.”

The banners were unveiled inside the Hempfield plaza which sees about 800,000 travelers annually. It was part of a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission that aims at adding student artwork to each service plaza.

“The goal of this program is to provide our travelers … a look inside what is just a couple miles off our system,” said Mark Compton, commission chief executive officer.

Through PA Commonwealth Threads, Hempfield juniors and seniors learned about silk painting techniques and dyeing methods to achieve their designs. The students worked for a few months on their projects during their art studio portfolio class and during their free time and after school, said visual arts teacher Emily Daignault.

In addition to the art experience, they learned about working professionally for a client.

“I like that they’re kind of kinetic, they move in the space and they flow,” Daignault said while looking at the banners. “It was really rewarding to them on so many levels as artists.”

Whitetail deer

Seniors Cambrie Short and Kayla Bruno created a whitetail deer with purple mountains and a setting sun.

“Working with Miss Novak gave us the experience of effectively collaborating with others, understanding working for a client and expanding our abilities with art,” Short said.

Natural landscapes

The piece “endured a lot of changes” throughout the process, said senior Carly Miller. She and fellow senior Rachael Hollar created a banner with several different landscapes, including a waterfall.

“It was super-intimidating to be tackling something completely new on such a large scale,” Hollar said.

Palace Theatre

The banner created by seniors Megan Ambrose and Megan VanScoyoc depicts a singer onstage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

“It was such a great opportunity to be able to create a piece for our community,” VanScoyoc said.

Arnold Palmer

It was a “unique and challenging project” to create an airplane atop a green background with Latrobe native and golf legend Arnold Palmer’s signature, said Odessa Gastor, senior. She and Haley Brown, a junior, were the artists.

“We’ve been able to grow our time management skills and be able to do a piece of art, keeping in mind the wants of a client,” Gastor said.

County landmarks

A banner created by seniors Maria Morozowich and Alexandra Kowalsky depicts a bicyclist, the Westmoreland courthouse, Ligonier Diamond and the former Jeannette Glass plant.

“No other turnpike exit’s going to have these decorations,” Morozowich said.

St. Clair Park

History and nature collided in a banner featuring St. Clair Park in Greensburg. Seniors Alexandria Peters and Danielle Voit and junior Cate Boyle scrapped a few ideas before settling on leaves that look like stained glass.

“This silk piece has not only expanded my interests as an art student but has shown me the true importance of working with others and trying something new,” Voit said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.