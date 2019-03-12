Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
‘Blossoms in the Desert’ series joins music, art and lunch in Greensburg | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

‘Blossoms in the Desert’ series joins music, art and lunch in Greensburg

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 8:09 p.m
872399_web1_gtr-organrecital2-101518
Tribune-Review file photos
One bank of stops on the newly renovated Austin pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg.
872399_web1_gtr-OA-hunter2-031119
Tribune-Review file photos
At left, Stacey Pydynkowski of Latrobe will have her art featured at the “Blossoms in the Desert” series at First Presbyterian Church in Greensburg, where art viewing will be paired with a 30-minute organ recital by current and former Seton Hill University students.

38 minutes ago

People working in downtown Greensburg who are seeking a little music and culture on their lunch break would do well to stop by First Presbyterian Church on Fridays.

The “Blossoms in the Desert” series will pair 30-minute lunchtime organ recitals with Latrobe artist Stacey Pydynkowski’s work.

Box lunches are available for $30, and recitals will be performed by current students and recent graduates of nearby Seton Hill University.

Here, First Presbyterian’s music minister John Salveson discusses recent renovations to the church’s Austin pipe organ, and demonstrates its power.

The series runs through April 12. The church is at 300 South Main Street in Greensburg.

For more, call 724-832-0150.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.