Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bolivar rejects bids for boat ramp project | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Bolivar rejects bids for boat ramp project

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, March 8, 2019 2:29 p.m
848703_web1_gtr-Bolivarramp1-030819
848703_web1_gtr-Bolivarramp2-030819

About an hour ago

Boaters and fishermen who like to ply the Conemaugh River in the northeast corner of Westmoreland County may yet have a new place to launch in Bolivar.

But the project faces a delay after borough officials on Thursday rejected all three bids to build a 30-foot concrete ramp at Kelly Memorial Park that would allow boats to be launched into Tub Mill Creek, a Conemaugh tributary, said Councilman Ronald Betts. The borough likely will have to rebid the project, Betts said.

Bolivar received a $40,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County for the project. Curry & Kepple Inc. of Derry Township, the lowest bidder, came in with a price of $55,000. Vince Building Co. of Greensburg submitted the highest bid at $115,000, Betts said.

Bolivar has fewer than 500 residents. “We don’t have the money” to pay the difference, Betts said.

The project would have included constructing a 40-foot-long gravel path from the parking lot to the ramp, Betts said. The river is downstream of Kelly Memorial Park, which is on the upstream side of a railroad bridge spanning the creek.

The Kelly Memorial Park boat ramp would be one of the only public boat ramps in the Bolivar area, said Patricia Betts, borough secretary.

“(Public boat ramps) are few and far between in that area,” said Rob Cronauer, watershed program manager and special project for the Westmoreland Conservation District, which provided Bolivar with technical assistance.

To enhance the use of the boat ramp, the borough wants to partner with Laurel Point Outfitters in Bolivar, which would rent kayaks at the park, Patricia Betts said.

A spokesman for Laurel Point Outfitters could not be reached for comment.

The boat ramp is the first phase of planned improvements to Kelly Memorial Park, Ronald Betts said. The borough has plans to build a four-foot-wide bridge over Tub Mill Creek to connect with trails on the other side of the stream, which leads to New Florence, Seward and into Johnstown, he said. There also are plans to install lighting and security cameras, as well as permanent restrooms at the park.

The Community Foundation continues to be impressed by the commitment of the community members and civic leaders in Bolivar and how they are thinking creatively to help their community, said Philip Koch, executive director of the Greensburg-based Community Foundation.

“Encouraging recreational activities on Tub Mill Creek through the creation of a boat ramp and additional park improvements will have a lasting economic impact in Bolivar,” Koch added.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.