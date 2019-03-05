Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bushy Run to celebrate Charter Day | TribLIVE.com
Penn-Trafford

Bushy Run to celebrate Charter Day

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:15 a.m
833812_web1_gtr-lo-battlebushyrun5-080518
Roman Chew, 4, of Irwin, points his toy pistol at a British re-enactor during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run in August 2018.

Complementary guided tours and historical demonstrations will be part of Bushy Run Battlefield’s second annual Charter Day Celebration and Free Museum Day at the Penn Township site from noon to 4 p.m. March 10.

The event recognizes Pennsylvania’s 338th birthday, when England’s King Charles II granted a charter to Quaker William Penn in 1681, for Penn’s Sylvania. Bushy Run Battlefield along Route 993 near Harrison City, is joining other state-owned historical sites by offering free admission. The state Archives in Harrisburg exhibits the original document in honor of the event.

The celebration at Bushy Run last year provided hundreds of people the opportunity to experience the battlefield and all it has to offer, said Michael Tusay, Bushy Run Battlefield museum facilitator.

“Our mission at Bushy Run is to educate the community on the historical significance of Bushy Run in the most engaging way possible while offering a fun and safe environment for all ages to enjoy,” Tusay said.

The battlefield’s gift shop will be open and visitors can satisfy their taste buds with products from local vendors, including Bushy Run Winery and Grandma’s Country Oven Bake Shoppe, both in Harrison City, and Salsa Sam in Irwin. The Common Ground acoustic band will provide entertainment.

For the full schedule of Charter Day activities, refer to Bushy Run’s Facebook event page or visit Bushy Run’s website, www.bushyrunbattlefield.com.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

