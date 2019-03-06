Camp Cadet teaches Westmoreland County kids about law enforcement

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It’s not a typical summer camp, but it promises to teach kids about the criminal justice system and the job of a police officer.

Camp Cadet, hosted by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Westmoreland County Camp Cadet Association, provides a week-long camp for kids ages 12 to 15, emphasizing self-discipline, respect, teamwork and community involvement.

Running from July 21 to July 26 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, kids will stay overnight and learn about the different areas of law enforcement.

So far, local organizations like the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, the Greensburg Bloodhound Team, Mutual Aid Ambulance, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Westmoreland County coroner and the Westmoreland County Prison are set to participate at the camp.

This year, 50 Westmoreland County kids will be able to participate, excluding kids from Rostraver and South Huntingdon townships. Students from the Southmoreland School District can apply.

Those interested can apply at westmorelandcampcadet.org or pick up an application at the state police station, 100 N. Westmoreland Avenue in Greensburg.

Applications are due by May 15.

Further information can be provided by Cpl. Jason Urbani at 724-832-3288.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .