Ceremony to honor local Vietnam veterans | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Ceremony to honor local Vietnam veterans

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Friday, March 1, 2019 1:31 p.m
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Vietnam Veteran, Bob Meussner, of Carrick and Commander of American Legion Post 725 Carrick-Brentwood, carries the American Flag in the Veterans Day Parade, downtown, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

Local Vietnam veterans will have the opportunity to be honored as the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War approaches.

In a collaboration between Congressman Conor Lamb, who represents Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, and the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration, a program developed by the Department of Defense, officials are searching for veterans who would want to participate in a local pinning ceremony.

The program honors all Vietnam veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975.

Those interested can fill out an online form. Details on a scheduled event will be released once enough veterans have expressed interest.

“The men and women who served during the Vietnam War are often overlooked,” Lamb, a U.S. Marine veteran, said in a release. “As a partner in this effort, I am committed to recognizing the service of our local Vietnam veterans, and providing them with the care, respect and honor they have earned, and rightfully deserve.”

The Vietnam War 50th Commemoration puts on events across the country to honor Vietnam War veterans.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

